Virginia Tech knows its tournament fate: the Hokies will get a rematch of one of last season's losses against St. Louis.

The game will take place Friday in San Jose, Calif.

The Billikens beat Virginia Tech last year in a regular-season contest, then went on to have a disappointing year. The Hokies, meanwhile, made their second-straight NCAA Tournament to conclude 2017-18 - and this year's third consecutive bid is an unprecedented achievement in program history.

Should the Hokies knock off St. Louis in the first round, they'd draw a matchup with No. 5 seed Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are one of the weaker five-seeds, so that's a solid matchup for VT. The Hokies haven't made the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in program history (since the advent of the 32-plus team Sweet Sixteen era), but have a solid draw to contend for that honor. With the return of point guard Justin Robinson, the ceiling on the Tournament is immediately raised in comparison to how it might have looked just a few days ago.

Other ACC teams to make the tournament include No. 1 seeds Duke, Virginia, and North Carolina, fellow No. 4 Florida State, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 8 Syracuse. Regular-season opponent Purdue was the lone at-large bid from this year's out-of-conference slate, though a handful of teams earned their conferences' automatic bids.