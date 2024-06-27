The commits keep pouring in for Virginia Tech. The latest is Woodberry (Va.) Forest Park three-star OL Nathaniel Wright.

The 6-5, 275-pounder is ranked the No. 32 rising senior in the Commonwealth. The 11th overall commitment in the class, he is the eighth from home turf to sign up for the Orange and Maroon.

With his pledge, Vt's group climbs to No. 54 nationally in the Rivals.com team rankings, thought UCF, Florida State, and Oregon are the only teams with higher rankings and fewer commitments.

His commitment comes on the heels of his official visit last weekend, by far the most important visit date for the Hokies during the preseason portion of the recruiting calendar (which is now in a dead period until the season begins, aside from a one-week stretch at the end of July).

