HokieHaven - Nasir Peoples out for the year

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced at his press conference today that defensive back Nasir Peoples will miss the year. He suffered a non-contact injury in practice this week, and will sit out to rehab it.

Peoples, a redshirt sophomore out of Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood, has played in 15 career games, notching two total tackles. The majority of his playing time to date has come in mop-up or special teams duty. The 6-0, 195-pounder will maintain his year of eligibility without requiring an injury redshirt (as is the case with all players under the NCAA's policy of an eligibility freeze in the 2020 season).

Peoples was expected to once again be primarily a depth player this Fall, so while his loss may be felt on the field - particularly in a year that may see players in and out of the lineup with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic - it's likely that it won't have a major impact on the outcome of the Hokies' results in 2020.

VT returns starting safety Divine Deablo, while former Rivals100 recruit Devon Hunter is expected to step into the spot vacated by the graduation of Reggie Floyd. Several players - including freshman Keonta Jenkins - will compete for backup roles. Peoples would have been one of those, but instead he'll have to wait until 2021 to see the field.