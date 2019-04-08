Virginia Tech has its next basketball coach, and that man is former Wofford head coach Mike Young.

The Hokies' athletic department announced the hire last night.

"We are fortunate to have been able to recruit Mike Young to Virginia Tech, not only because of his proven leadership and coaching ability, but because Coach Young is home in Southwest Virginia and leads his life in the true Hokie tradition of integrity and commitment to service," university president Dr. Timothy Sands said. "I look forward to the excitement and success we will enjoy as Coach Young and his student-athletes hit the court and compete to win. Laura and I are excited to welcome Coach Young and his family to Virginia Tech and Blacksburg. We look forward to sharing our campus and the many Hokie traditions that make this place home for all of us."

"Coach Young has earned tremendous respect and admiration across the nation for the integrity and winning tradition that were trademarks of his program at Wofford," athletic director Whit Babcock added. "His track record of winning consistently on the basketball court combined with his ability to develop young men into leaders and help them fulfill their potential academically and athletically appealed to us at Virginia Tech. His propensity as a recruiter, a teacher and an innovative coach are all attributes that will serve him well at Tech."

Young had been the head coach at Wofford since the 2002-03 season. He compiled a 299-244 record in Spartanburg, including a 173-124 mark in the Southern conference. The Terriers' best season under young was the most recent, as they ran up a 30-5 record, including a perfect 19-0 in conference play, and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to Kentucky.

Although he spent nearly two decades in Spartanburg, Young is a Southwest Virginia native, born in Radford and playing collegiately at Emory and Henry before coaching at both his alma mater and his hometown program, Radford University. He was an assistant at Wofford from 1989-02 before taking over the head gig there.

The 55-year old succeeds Buzz Williams, who led the Hokies to an unprecedented three straight NCAA Tournaments in the final trio of his five years on campus, and a Sweet 16 berth this year.