Mike Young's first commitment as the head coach at Virginia Tech comes from a player who initially pledged to him at Wofford.

A little change in Gods plan, excited and blessed to say I have committed to Virginia Tech!!🦃 #gohokies pic.twitter.com/YIMALROWdW

Cattoor initially committed to the Terriors in September, but his situation had been in flux since Young left Spartanburg to head to Virginia Tech to replace outgoing Buzz Williams. Bishop Moore fell in the first round of Florida's 6A state playoffs, but Cattoor was the leading scorer for the Hornets for the second straight year.

VT now has two commitments in the 2019 class, with Cattoor joining forward Emanuel Miller after three signees opted out of their letters of intent (guards Yavuz Gultekin and Andre Gordon followed Williams to Texas A&M, while point guard Anthony Harris is evaluating all his options). However, it's possible that Miller re-opens his process, too, which would make Cattoor the only known Class of 2019 commit at this time.

With only a handful of scholarship players returning, Young is likely to continue expanding the 2019 group, as well as exploring the transfer market.