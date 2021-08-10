 HokieHaven - Midweek commitment for Mansoor Delane
Midweek commitment for Mansoor Delane

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech will find out its fate with one of the top remaining players on the board tomorrow afternoon.

Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding cornerback Mansoor Delane will pick between VT and home-state Maryland Wednesday.

{{ article.author_name }}