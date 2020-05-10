Michael Gonzalez narrows his focus to five
Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley 2021 offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez as more than two dozen offers, but among those options, five stand out.The three-star announced a top five Saturday, and Virginia Te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news