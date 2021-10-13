 HokieHaven - Mekhai White visits Blacksburg immediately after Hokie offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-13 12:56:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Mekhai White visits Blacksburg immediately after Hokie offer

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Just over a week ago, King George (Va.) 2024 athlete Mekhai White picked up a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech.

It didn't take him long to make his way to campus. Although he'd previously visited Blacksburg for one of the Hokies' camps in June, the 6-3, 175-pounder wanted to experience a gameday in Lane Stadium.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}