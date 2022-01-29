Mekhai White has a strong visit to Blacksburg
The Virginia Tech coaching staff hosted a number of top underclassmen Saturday afternoon. King George (Va.) athlete Mekhai White projects as one of the state's top Class of 2024 prospects, and getting him to town was a priority.
The trip went according to plan for the 6-3, 175-pounder.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news