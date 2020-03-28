McMillon includes Hokies in top 15
A lightning-fast escalation in his recruitment has seen Pittsburgh-area safety Donovan McMillon try to narrow his scope.
The product of Pittsburgh's Peters Township High School had just one offer - from Akron - when he visited Blacksburg in late November. Now, he had to pick from more than 30 in finding a more manageable group to consider.
Virginia Tech is one of the lucky 15.
I’ve loved every minute of this recruiting process...one step closer today...thank you coaches for allowing me to enjoy it. Recruitment Still Open... #TOP15 🖤! pic.twitter.com/VjVH9A8AiV— 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚘𝚟𝚊𝚗 𝙼𝚌𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚗 ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) March 27, 2020
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news