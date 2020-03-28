News More News
McMillon includes Hokies in top 15

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
A lightning-fast escalation in his recruitment has seen Pittsburgh-area safety Donovan McMillon try to narrow his scope.

The product of Pittsburgh's Peters Township High School had just one offer - from Akron - when he visited Blacksburg in late November. Now, he had to pick from more than 30 in finding a more manageable group to consider.

Virginia Tech is one of the lucky 15.

