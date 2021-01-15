HokieHaven - McDonald's Nuggets: Athlete compensation, Bama, commits

In this week's edition of McDonald's Nuggets, Dan McDonald addresses whether the NCAA will approve the much-debated name, image and likeness rule. He also declares Alabama the Team of the Week and unveils two Commits of the Week.

There has been a lot of momentum in the past couple years to allow college athletes to profit off their own name, image and likeness (NIL). States have passed laws making it legal for them to do so, but it hasn’t yet passed by the NCAA. And based off some conversations I’ve had recently with college coaches, I’m skeptical that it will pass.

So, what’s the concern from college coaches? It has nothing to do with them not wanting players to make money. I truly believe many of them wish their players could get paid. The problem with players profiting off NIL is that schools and coaches can’t control who gets paid and how much they get paid. There is no doubt a star player at pretty much every Division I school in the country could find a way to make some money from local businesses. The concern from coaches is how they keep guys happy who might not take as many shots or play as many minutes or get interviewed by the media as much. If those players don’t get the deal from a local car dealership, that’s an easy reason for a kid to hit the transfer portal.

On the flip side, I have heard from others who think it should pass. They think it will spread out the top-ranked talent in each class and like the idea of players getting paid above board. We’ll have to wait and see which way it goes when the NCAA gets around to ruling on it. If the legislation does pass, don’t be surprised if you see that result in some top older coaches retiring and other top coaches looking for the first NBA job they can get.