With the early signing period coming up next month, let’s see what kind of damage first-year coaches have done on the recruiting trail before coaching their first game. I’ve long been a believer that the easiest time for a coach to recruit is before you lose a game and the honeymoon phase ends. Last year, Penny Hardway was able to capitalize on early momentum to haul in the No. 1 overall class at Memphis, while Tom Crean signed Anthony Edwards on his way to the No. 6 overall class at Georgia.



Michigan under Juwan Howard suddenly appears to have great momentum on the recruiting trail and could be the next program with a new coach to make a big splash. The addition of five-star Isaiah Todd, along with four-star point guard Zeb Jackson, gives the Wolverines a great duo to build around. There is some chatter that four-star center Hunter Dickinson could also end up in Ann Arbor.

Mike Young has done a terrific job recruiting since arriving at Virginia Tech. After adding two four-star prospects late in 2019, the Hokies have two more committed already in 2019 with Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox. Mike Anderson at St. John’s and T.J. Otzelberger at UNLV also have top 30 classes right now.

There are a few programs I could see shooting up the rankings as we see more commitments come off the board. Arkansas locked in an in-state commitment earlier this week with four-star guard Davonte Davis to get the 2019 class on the board. Four-star point guard KK Robinson and four-star small forward Moses Moody head to Fayetteville this weekend as the Hawgs try to build some momentum. Along with those three, keep an eye on four-star prospects Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore potentially staying in-state at the next level.

Nate Oats only has one spot available in first full cycle at Alabama, and he’s swinging for the fences. The Crimson Tide are in deep with five-star big man Isaiah Jackson and five-star guard Nimari Burnett. If either one of those prospects pick Alabama, consider this a highly successful first class.

Lastly, let’s see what happens in Westwood over the next several months with Mick Cronin’s first class. UCLA knocked it out of the park with five-star point guard Daishen Nix, who is the best passer in the 2020 class. Josh Christopher, arguably the best scorer in the 2020 class, has the Bruins in his top five. Oregon gets the most talk, but the Bruins remain in the mix with Makur Maker. I’m really curious to see what type of success Cronin has this year and going forward.