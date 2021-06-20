Matthew Hoffman is a Hokie!

The 6-4, 215-pounder committed Saturday evening while on-campus for his official visit to Blacksburg.

The expected has come to fruition with a Hokies commitment for Cheltenham (Pa.) 2022 tight end Matthew Hoffman.

SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here .

Hoffman was an under-the-radar prospect until just over a week ago when hometown Temple offered. The Hokies followed in short order after he impressed at one of the on-campus summer camp events, and he immediately returned for his official visit this weekend.

It didn't take long to know that he'd seen enough, and the unranked prospect became Virginia Tech's ninth commit.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Hoffman in the fold.

• Find out what Hoffman's all about with a look at his junior highlight reel.

• Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Hoffman's commitment.