Walk-on players developing into contributors may be rare in college football, but it's a way of life in Blacksburg. Linebacker Matt Johnson is the latest to turn his opportunity into time on the field. The fifth-year senior earns the No. 25 jersey for this weekend's senior day game against the Wolfpack of NC State.

Despite an injury-hobbled career - he missed all of the 2020 and 2022 seasons due to setbacks - Johnson has made 15 career appearances, including all 10 games so far in 2023. His time has come almost exclusively on special teams, and he has made three career tackles in that phase of the game. This will be Johnson's first time wearing the No. 25 jersey in his career. Here are the honorees so far this year: • Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples • Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck • Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe • Marshall - linebacker William Johnson • Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore • Florida State - defensive back Derrick Canteen • Wake Forest - running back Bhayshul Tuten • Syracuse - defensive end Cole Nelson • Louisville - kicker John Love • Boston College - linebacker Jaden Keller • NC State - linebacker Matt Johnson Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense or defense, as well.