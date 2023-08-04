News More News
Matt Johnson named to Wuerffel Trophy watchlist

#WatchlistSzn rolls along, and walk-on linebacker Matt Johnson has been named to one of the most prestigious off-field lists.

The senior linebacker is a contender for the Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to a college football player who best embodies the spirit of community service.

Johnson is also a candidate for the AFCA Good Works team.

He participates in Micah's Backpack, a program designed to address food insecurity for youngsters at area schools. He, along with several teammates, participated in a community tree-planting event this Spring.

On the field, Johnson has made five appearances, and has four career tackles. He missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.

{{ article.author_name }}