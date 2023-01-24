The 6-5, 265-pounder was back in Blacksburg Monday evening for the Hokies' junior day event - highlighted by the men's basketball team taking a thrilling 78-75 victory over Duke. For a player who made his way to campus for multiple football games in the Fall, it was a chance to see yet another side of the Hokies' program.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

"I had a great time; I love watching Duke get beat," he said. "I really like the whole atmosphere at Tech everything about it is next-level."

Ball is still taking stock of every school showing interest in him as he awaits major scholarship offers. Appalachian State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Tennessee were among the programs he took visits to in the Fall. But he hasn't seen any as many times as he has Virginia Tech, and he's beginning to feel like he's seen almost every aspect of the football program.

I’ve gotten to see the indoor facility, the basketball arena, and the players lounge," he said of his most recent trip. "I've been on the field and seen the locker room.

"And I plan on coming back soon."

A return to Blacksburg is one of several visits he has planned coming up. Ball continues to field interest throughout the region. As he builds bonds with coaching staffs, he's making an effort to see as many of them as possible in-person.

"I’ve been in contact with various colleges," Ball explained. "Liberty with Coach [Jamey] Chadwell, I really like him he’s a good guy. I’ve visited App State and Tennessee, and I plan on visiting Ole Miss again this Spring."