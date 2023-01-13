After a first campaign in which he made 38 total tackles in eight appearances - and picked off one pass - honors continue to roll in for Mansoor Delane. The freshman from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding is a Freshman All-American according to the Football Writers Association of America.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

In addition to his top-line stats, Delane recorded eight pass breakups on the season, and he forced fumbles against NC State and Liberty. A three-star prospect in high school, he played in the season opener before sitting out the next three games. By the time he contributed against North Carolina, it became clear that managing his appearances to preserve a redshirt was not going to be reasonable, and he showed up in every game thereafter. Delane is expected to be an every-game starter going forward, even with the return of Dorian Strong from a season-ending injury. Indeed, his emergence played a large role in the decisions of corners Armani Chatman and DJ Harvey to leave via the Transfer Portal.