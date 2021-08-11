Mansoor Delane is a Hokie!

The 6-1, 175-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 17 rising senior in the state of Maryland.

Commitment No. 21 is in for Virginia Tech, and it's an important one. Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding cornerback Mansoor Delane has picked the Hokies.

Delane picks the Hokies over several other options, but home-state Maryland was the other finalist. Delane visited both Maryland and Virginia Tech for official visits in June, and returned to Blacksburg for the Hard Hat Hunt during the brief July visit window. That trip - along with a souring over time on the Terps - sealed his decision, and today he became a future Hokie.

His team played just two games last Fall due to the abbreviated coronavirus season, but he made six tackles, including one for loss, in that short stint on the field. A 5.6 "middle" three-star, he has the opportunity to move up significantly if he plays to the level the Hokies' staff believes he can.

With his pledge, the Hokies' group rises to No. 17 in the nation.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Delane in the fold.

• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at his sophomore highlight reel.

• Could there be a domino effect? Hokie Haven editor Tim Sullivan has more.

• Talk about his commitment and all things Hokies on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Delane's commitment