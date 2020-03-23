Malcolm Johnson includes Hokies in favorites
Virginia Tech has been trying to improve its in-state recruiting and its work in DC, and Malcolm Johnson could help in both regards.
Although he hails from the Maryland side of the DC suburbs, Johnson plays his high school ball at St. Stephens & St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Va. Now, he has narrowed his recruitment to 12 schools, and while he could add more to that list at a later date, the Hokies are standing strong for now.
Top 12 (Recruitment 100% open) pic.twitter.com/YPiCZe9hMY— Malcolm Johnson Jr (@TTG_Malcolm) March 22, 2020
