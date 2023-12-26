BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech's Lynn Kidd has been named ACC Co-Player of the Week for men's basketball games played Dec. 18-24 as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. He shares the honor with North Carolina's RJ Davis.

The Gainesville, Fla., native produced a stat line of 31 points, 14 field goals made and 11 rebounds in the Hokies' 77-55 win over American. Tech improved to 9-3 on the season, including a 7-0 mark at home thanks to Kidd's first 30-plus point outing of his career and the first since Grant Basile last season. Kidd becomes Tech's first ACC weekly honoree since Basile was selected at the end of January 2023.

Kidd had the highest scoring average among ACC players last week. The 6-foot-10 center hit his first nine shots of the game, finishing with 14 field goals made – the most by an ACC player in a single game this season. Kidd's 14 buckets were the most by a Hokie in over 20 years. He became one of only four players in program history to record at least 31 points, at least 14 field goals made and at least 11 rebounds.

For the second straight game, Kidd recorded a double-double, his fourth of the season. Kidd was at the epicenter of Tech's production down low as the hosts manufactured a season-high 48 points in the paint. Kidd's hot-shooting performance keyed the Hokies to a 64% clip, the highest of the Mike Young era and the highest since 2017.

Kidd is the only Division I men's basketball player to achieve the 31-14-11 stat line against Division I competition this season.

Tech, winners of four in a row, makes the short trip to Winston-Salem, N.C. for Saturday's highly-anticipated matchup with Wake Forest. Andy Katz has the 72nd all-time meeting between the two schools ranked No. 10 in his "Games of the Week." Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. from LJVM Coliseum and will be televised on ESPN2.