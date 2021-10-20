Luke Baklenko makes a cross-country trip to check out the Hokies
Virginia Tech has expanded its recruiting footprint in recent seasons, but a player making the trip from California for a gameday visit still raises eyebrows. A prospect heading to Blacksburg from California for a visit is an indication of serious interest.
That was exactly the case when Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian 2023 offensive lineman Luke Baklenko saw VT's 32-29 loss to Notre Dame just over a week ago. While his relationship with the Hokies is still in its early stages, there's no question he's interested in what the program has to offer.
