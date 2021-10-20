 HokieHaven - Luke Baklenko makes a cross-country trip to check out the Hokies
Luke Baklenko makes a cross-country trip to check out the Hokies

Tim Sullivan
Virginia Tech has expanded its recruiting footprint in recent seasons, but a player making the trip from California for a gameday visit still raises eyebrows. A prospect heading to Blacksburg from California for a visit is an indication of serious interest.

That was exactly the case when Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian 2023 offensive lineman Luke Baklenko saw VT's 32-29 loss to Notre Dame just over a week ago. While his relationship with the Hokies is still in its early stages, there's no question he's interested in what the program has to offer.

Baklenko taking in Virginia Tech with his mom, Jen.
Baklenko taking in Virginia Tech with his mom, Jen. (Courtesy Luke Baklenko)

