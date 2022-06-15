Lovelace will return to Virginia Tech for a June 24 official
It was less than a month ago that Leechburg (Pa.) 2023 linebacker Braylan Lovelace made his first recruiting visit to Blacksburg. In just over a week, he'll make his return.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news