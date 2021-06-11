Lemar Law a three-star prospect, Hokies 2022 class rises to No. 29 national

Now, the 6-5, 260-pounder out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Bayside High is rated as a 5.5 three-star prospect, and with that the VT class climbs into the national top 30.

Committing to the Hokies before he had received a Rivals.com ranking, Lemar Law was an unknown to the team rankings formula.

Law committed to Virginia Tech at the conclusion of Virginia Tech's June 1 visit date that officially opened recruiting season after more than 14 months of programs being unable to host or visit prospects.

Now the No. 34 player in the Commonwealth, he is joined by fellow in-state prospect Harrison Saint Germain (No. 24) representing home turf in being Blacksburg-bound. VT is in good shape with a number of other top in-state prospects, including No.6 Gunner Givens, a four-star offensive lineman. The Hokies' class will also include a number of top out-of-state players when all is said and done (for the time being, three of the four out-of-state pledges are 5.7 three-star prospects, leading the way).

Law's film shows impressive potential, and if he can consistently perform on the field as a senior after adding over 25 pounds to his frame, there's a strong chance he continues to move up the charts.