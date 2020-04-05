A massive land for Virginia Tech Sunday evening as Rivals250 wide receiver Latrell Neville has pledged to the Orange and Maroon.

The 6-4, 190-pounder becomes the fifth commitment in the Class of 2021, and the second-highest ranked behind fellow Houston standout Dematrius Davis, a quarterback who played a massive role in his decision to commit.

During his junior season at Fort Bend Hightower High School, Neville caught 30 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers may seem meager, his team ran the ball 290 times (he had two of those carries for 17 yards) and completed only 116 passes, so he accounted for over a quarter of his squad's production through the air.

With the pledge, the Hokies rise to the No. 22 class nationally. On the heels of last year's disappointment on the recruiting trail, Justin Fuente and staff are making strong early strides to avoid a repeat.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Neville's commitment.