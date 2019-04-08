Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

An offseason that projects to be heavy on attrition for Virginia Tech’s basketball team could see another departure.

Virginia Tech wing Landers Nolley has entered his name into the transfer portal, a source tells @Rivals . Sat out this past season. Former Rivals150, four star prospect

Nolley redshirted due to an initial eligibility issue this season, so if he does choose to leave Blacksburg, it will come without ever having suited up as a Hokie.

Head coach Buzz Williams departed for Texas A&M at the conclusion of the season, while wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker has declared his intentions to enter the 2019 Draft with an agent. Point guard Wabissa Bede is already in the transfer portal, while 2019 signee Anthony Harris has received a release from his letter of intent. Others from the current or future roster could join the departing cohort.

Nolley is a former four-star prospect who was the jewel of the 2018 recruiting class.