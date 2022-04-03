Lance Williams set to decide
Could Virginia Tech finally break the seal on the 2023 class? The Hokies are a finalist as a three-star plans to commit imminently.
Alcoa (Tenn.) offensive lineman Lance Williams will make his college commitment on local television Monday evening, with Cincinnati and Virginia Tech the final two standing.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news