Lance Williams is a Hokie!

The 6-4, 300-pounder picked the Orange and Maroon over Cincinnati. He also held offers from Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, and several others before narrowing his scope to the Hokies and Bearcats.

He becomes the first member of the class, and bumps Virginia Tech into a multi-way tie for the No. 63 group in the nation at this early stage of the 2023 cycle. He is the first Tennessean to roll with the Hokies since a trio of them signed in the 2021 class. Hailing from East Tennessee, he not only falls within the six-hour driving radius often cited by Brent Pry as recruiting priorities for this staff, but he also has a connection through his father, who played at Carson-Newman University with VT outside linebackers coach Shawn Quinn.

