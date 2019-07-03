Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's big week (for the positive and negative) continues on the recruiting trail: 2020 Ath/DB Lakeem Rudolph has committed to the Hokies.

The 6-4, 195-pound Rudolph first burst onto the recruiting scene as a wide receiver prospect, but Virginia Tech is among the schools that let him know his newly-adopted position in the defensive backfield could be his college future. He will have the opportunity to play on either side in Blacksburg, but will get his first crack at safety.

Cincinnati, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion, and Temple were the other finalists for the three-star out of Virginia Beach Green Run. His high school team struggled to a 1-9 record last year, but Rudolph contributed on both side of the ball for the Stallions.

With his pledge, Virginia rises to No. 77 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

