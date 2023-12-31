The Virginia Tech Hokies ended 2023 on a high with a victory by a final score of 91-41 against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Virginia Tech faced the Pittsburgh Panthers for their first conference game this season. As last year's ACC Championship winner, the pressure is on for the Hokies to perform well during their stretch of ACC matchups.

Virginia Tech came out strong in the first quarter, holding the Panthers to just five points and putting up 22 for themselves. However, the tides seemed to change in the second quarter as Pittsburgh put up nine unanswered points in the first two minutes of the period.

Liatu King came to life in the second quarter, scoring six of the Panthers’ nine unanswered points. King ended the game with a total of 19 points. The senior forward has earned double figures in all 14 games this season.

With 4:15 left in the second quarter, Olivia Summiel brought Virginia Tech back into the game, and the Hokies ended the first half 34-16.

Virginia Tech bounced back in the second half with a thundering performance. The Maroon and Orange outscored the Panthers 5-25 in the final 20. With nearly every Virginia Tech player marking the scoresheet. Carys Baker, Cayla King, Matilda Ekh, and Georgia Amoore scored three triples each.

Virginia Tech will resume their ACC play on January 4, at 6:00 PM as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.