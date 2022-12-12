Brent Pry and the staff can not be stopped now, they have landed their fifth commitment of the last 24 hours. Former Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones becomes the second transfer to commit to Virginia Tech today.

Drones entered the transfer portal after only one season at Baylor where he served as the backup quarterback. He recorded 14 for 23 complete passes for 219 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

He enters as another quarterback who can add to the competition as Wells is not the set starter for next season. This quarterback room is set to be competitive as he joins Grant Wells, Tahj Bullock, and Devin Farrell as well as incoming recruits William Watson and Dylan Wittke. Competition will bring out the best in each quarterback and that is exactly what Pry wants, for each player to earn their position.

The former three-star quarterback is a solid addition to the team and will only help the team get better. Look for the portal success for the Hokies to continue.