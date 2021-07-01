Kyree Moyston is a Hokie!

The 6-6, 225-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 20 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thanks to the truncated junior season that he and many prospects around the nation dealt with - he got only four games - it's possible that his ranking could change significantly in the long run.

Moyston had nearly two dozen scholarship offers, but since the emergency Dead Period ended, a camp stop at Clemson and unofficial trips to Old Dominion and Marshall are the only visits he took aside from his lone official, which went to Blacksburg just over a week ago.

He is the 14th overall commitment in the class - all of them three-star prospects to-date - and the fourth in-state player. He is also the second from his family: fellow defensive lineman Lemar Law Jr., who was VT's first pledge after the emergency Dead Period ended, is his cousin. With his pledge, VT's class climbs to No. 22 nationally, passing Florida.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Moyston's commitment.