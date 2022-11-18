Game 11's honoree for the Hokies' No. 25 jersey is here. Kickoff specialist is an oft-unheralded gig, but Kyle Lowe gets the recognition.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Lowe is a redshirt sophomore who played his high school ball at Midlothian (Va.) Cosby. After not seeing the field in his redshirt freshman season, he has been the primary kickoff specialist in 2022.

29 of his 42 kickoffs have gone for touchbacks, while the 10 that have been returned have seen an average of just 19.3 yards for the opposition. His touchback rate puts him No. 22 nationally.

Beamer No. 25 honorees in 2022

• Week One (Old Dominion): Safety Nyquee Hawkins

• Week Two (Boston College): Linebacker Keshon Artis

• Week three (Wofford): Punter Peter Moore

• Week four (West Virginia): Safety Chamarri Conner

• Week five (North Carolina): Linebacker Dax Hollifield

• Week six (Pittsburgh): Safety Nasir Peoples

• Week seven (Miami): Wide receiver Pierson Prioleau

• Week eight (NC State): Punter William Ross

• Week nine (Georgia Tech): Long-snapper Justin Pollock

• Week 10 (Duke): Wide receiver Tucker Holloway

• Week 11 (Liberty): Kickoff specialist Kyle Lowe