The Hokies have picked up another commit! Class of 2024 athlete Knahlij Harrell has made the call. The 6-0, 160-pound athlete joins the fold.

Harrell is listed as an athlete, but is expected to be a cornerback at the next level. He is unranked positionally or within the Commonwealth.

Virginia Tech was in the door early for Harrell, and though programs like Duke and West Virginia beat the Orange and Maroon to the punch, the Hokies remained near the top of his listed throughout. Both he and teammate Jayden Anderson visited Blacksburg the final weekend in January, and though a trip to West Virginia followed, VT was the clear choice.

He joins local offensive lineman Carter Stallard and Texas quarterback Kelden Ryan in the class. As he is unranked, his commitment doesn't move the Hokies' position in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings upwards, but when he receives his official evaluation, he should bump the class a bit.

