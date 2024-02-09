Put two more on the board. Virginia Tech has landed the commitments of Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run teammates Jayden Anderson and Knahlij Harrell, the third and fourth pledges in the 2025 recruiting class.

Anderson , a 5.7 three-star and the No. 8 player in the Commonwealth, is considered the bigger get than the unranked Harrell from a star-ratings perspective. But what do their pledges mean for the rest of the class - and the future of the Virginia Tech program?