BLACKSBURG - The Hokies move to 9-3 following a dominant 77-55 win over American, as center Lynn Kidd led all scorers with a career-high 31 points.

Thursday night was a memorable one for the Hokies, as the offense was clicking to levels not seen all year as Virginia Tech finished the night shooting 64% from the field.

It was the play of senior center Lynn Kidd and freshman guard Brandon Rechsteiner however that would go on to steal the show, as Kidd compiled a career-high 31 and Rechsteiner neared the Hokies' single-game assist record as he fell just two assists short of Hokie great Justin Robinson (2015-19) with 11 assists.

The two had a synergy that was shredding the Eagles. Rechsteiner found Kidd seven separate times throughout the night as the one-two combo was the only thing dividing the teams through the first 20.

The Eagles went into the half only down by eight and were shooting quality numbers themselves as they clipped 50% of their first-half shots.

In half number two, however, the gulf in the two sides' quality was starting to show. While American's lack of bench numbers was causing their foil, 14 points from MJ Collins and Robbie Beran kept the Maroon and Oranges' momentum alive.

It was another clean game from the Blacksburg side as the Hokies held a 3.29 assist/turnover ratio that only tallied seven turnovers on the evening.

Star player of the night unsurprisingly must go to Lynn Kidd. Kidd has once again excelled on both sides of the ball. While Rechsteiner's 11-assist night makes him look like a guard well beyond his years, Kidd's 31 points on 14-15 shooting and 11 rebounds will always take center stage. Kidd also collected two blocks on the evening and just one foul. Which further exudes his dominance across all 94 feet.

Conference play is finally here, although Mike Young and his side have gotten a taste of the challenges to come with a 75-68 win over the Cardinals in early December. The hill is about to steepen with a trip to Winston-Salem on the horizon with the Demon Deacons looking to notch their first ACC win of the season on December 30th.