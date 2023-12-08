Kevin Peay is an elite, 6-foot-4, 286-pound Class of 2025 interior blocker that is being recruited by offensive line coach Ron Crook to potentially become part of a big Hokies’ front line in the future.

The product of Lancaster, S.C., a small town south of Charlotte, is located in a recruiting territory Virginia Tech is highly familiar with. The Hokies jumped on Peay early with an offer on Oct. 19 shortly after he visited Blacksburg for Virginia Tech’s big, 38-21 win over Pitt on Sept. 29. During the visit, Peay established key relationships with Crooks and area recruiter Pierson Prioleau.