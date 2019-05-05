Virginia Tech has its next piece of the basketball program: Wofford forward Keve Aluma will follow Mike Young to Blacksburg.

I would like to thank Wofford and my teammates for two of the best years of my life. After talking with my family and considering all the options, I have decided to attend Virginia Tech. At VT I have found the best academic opportunities and an outstanding coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/XsWpCIlFha

The 6-9, 230-pound Aluma started 31 of 32 games for Wofford last season, and brings high-caliber rebounding and an interior scoring presence to the Hokies. A highly-efficient but low-usage piece of the Terriers' lineup, he may have a huge role in Blacksburg, given the need in the frontcourt.

Aluma will have to sit out a year, having just completed his sophomore season in Spartanburg, but will have two years on-court in Orange and Maroon, starting in the 2020-21 season.