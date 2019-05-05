News More News
Keve Aluma is a Hokie

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has its next piece of the basketball program: Wofford forward Keve Aluma will follow Mike Young to Blacksburg.

The 6-9, 230-pound Aluma started 31 of 32 games for Wofford last season, and brings high-caliber rebounding and an interior scoring presence to the Hokies. A highly-efficient but low-usage piece of the Terriers' lineup, he may have a huge role in Blacksburg, given the need in the frontcourt.

Aluma will have to sit out a year, having just completed his sophomore season in Spartanburg, but will have two years on-court in Orange and Maroon, starting in the 2020-21 season.

