On the final day of the window for players to enter the Transfer Portal while retaining immediate eligibility at their next stop, King entered his name. That gives him the opportunity (but not obligation) to play his ball elsewhere next season.

Originally a four-star out of Jacksonville, Fla. in the 2019 class, King played in 11 games as a true freshman. He missed almost the entire 2020 season with injury, and emerged as a heavy rotation player in each of the past two years.

For his career, he rushed 182 times for 900 yards (4.9 per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 343 yards and another two scores. Nearly half his total production came last Fall, when he was the starter when healthy. He missed the Wofford and NC State games with injury. He also had 28 kickoff returns for 655 yards (23.4 per attempt) over his four years.

With the return of Malachi Thomas from a season-ending injury plus the addition of NC A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, King's prospects for playing time may have taken a hit - though as a pure speed player who also contributes on special teams, he seemed likely to have a large role nonetheless.