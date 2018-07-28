Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech is back on the board in 2019. Running back Keshawn King is in.

The 6-1, 185-pound running back from Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf is in town for tomorrow’s Blacksburg BBQ, but couldn’t wait to pull the trigger. The No. 89 player in Florida and No. 49 tailback nationally kicks off what should be an exciting weekend for the Hokies.

He brings VT back to 14 commits after they lost a pledge from corner Cam'Ron Kelly last week, and bumps the class up to No. 26 nationally. He is the first pledge at a position of strong need in the Class of 2019.

