Kenyon Goodin enjoyed Hokies visit
Virginia Tech's home game against Notre Dame was the biggest recruiting weekend of the year, and some under-the-radar prospects also had a strong trip.
Shelbyville (Ky.) Collins 2023 wide receiver Kenyon Goodin was in Blacksburg for the second time this year to see VT take on the Irish, and came away impressed.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news