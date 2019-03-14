Penn State hosted Lexington, Ky., offensive lineman Jager Burton and his family Wednesday for the first practice of spring football.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, yesterday’s visit was Burton’s first time on campus. The Class of 2021 prospect had yet to build a relationship with offensive line coach Matt Limegrover, but he did know regional recruiter Gerad Parker dating back to his time at Duke. Now, he feels comfortable with both Nittany Lion assistants.

"I actually met Coach Parker when he was at Duke, so I had a relationship with him when he moved to Penn State," said Burton. "When I met with Coach Limegrover, he seemed like a really genuine and nice guy who cared about all his guys' success. He puts a big emphasis on helping everyone reach their full potential."

Burton went on to add, “With me being so young, I’m not allowed to talk to [coaches] while I’m off campus. It all has to go through Coach [Brian] Landis, but I got to spend a lot of time with everyone [Wednesday] and Coach [James] Franklin stuck out to me. He seems like a really genuine and great guy.”

Beaver Stadium and the work Penn State's been doing inside the Lasch Building also caught Burton's eye.

"The facilities were definitely some of the nicest I have seen thus far," he said. "They were saying they were [originally] outdated, which showed me how high their standard are for everything there. The stadium was definitely the biggest I've ever seen. It is crazy to think how it would feel filled with that many people."

While Burton has a long way to go still, he did earn an offer following a talk with Franklin. In addition to meeting with the staff and touring facilities, academics were another major focus yesterday, as a strong education will have a major impact on his decision. He said that Penn State spent a lot of time on that subject.



“I got to see pretty much everything [academically],” said Burton. “Academics are important to me because it’s always good to have something to fall back on if football doesn’t work out. Something that impressed me a lot about Penn State is how many successful alumni they have.”

So far, Burton holds eight scholarship offers. In addition to the Nittany Lions, he also holds offers from Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Missouri, Purdue and West Virginia. He’s also visited Clemson, Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia Tech.

Burton is now set to return to Blacksburg next weekend, March 23, to watch a practice at Virginia Tech. Burton plans to return to State College for a game this season