BLACKSBURG – Kenny Brooks, the head coach of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program, has signed a three-year contract extension director of athletics Whit Babcock announced Monday. The extension keeps Brooks in Blacksburg through March of 2029.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Sands and Whit Babcock for this wonderful opportunity to continue to lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program,” Brooks said. “Their support, along with others, has enabled us to reach exclusive heights and I’m excited for the future.

“Chrissy and I have enjoyed our time with Hokie Nation and the Blacksburg community and look forward to many new and exciting memories to come. Last but not least, I’m excited to continue on this journey with my wonderful staff and group of young ladies that represent the VT culture so well. Go Hokies!”

Highlights of the contract include a six-year deal totaling $6.4 million, as well as other enhancements made to support staff salaries, assistant coach salary pool, postseason bonuses and operating budget.

“Kenny Brooks and his staff's commitment to Virginia Tech and women's basketball exemplifies hard work, determination and dedication to excellence and sets the standard for what college sports should be regarding academics, character and performance," Babcock said. "Coach Brooks has revitalized our women's basketball program and enriched numerous lives through his impactful leadership. I join our fans in excitement as we look forward to the future success of Virginia Tech women's basketball.”

Brooks, who enters his eighth season at Virginia Tech in 2023-24, owns a 155-74 record with the Hokies, including a 62-56 mark in ACC play. He has led the Hokies to the postseason each season that one was contested, including each of the last three NCAA Tournaments.

In 2022-23, Brooks’ Hokies went 31-5, won the program’s first ACC title, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Final Four after a 15-game winning streak that began in January. His seventh season was one full of milestones and program bests as the Hokies went 14-4 in ACC play to earn a coveted double bye in the ACC Tournament. Tech went 16-1 at home with the lone loss coming to a top five team, and the Hokies defeated eight ranked teams – a program record in a single season.

The Waynesboro, Virginia native was a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year in 2023 after achieving a slew of program firsts, that included the first 30-win season.

Under Brooks, the Hokies have had unprecedented success in ACC play with his 62 league wins, which includes a sensational 27-9 record in the last two seasons.

Brooks has won 20 or more games in each of his seasons with the Hokies that was not shortened by the pandemic.

He became the first Black coach to win the ACC Tournament in women’s basketball and was just the third male Black coach to reach the women’s Final Four this past March.

Brooks has coached nine student-athletes who have received postseason recognition from the ACC, including two-time ACC Player of the Year and two-time Kay Yow Scholar-Athlete of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, who is the program’s all-time leading scorer and only one to score 2,000 career points. Aisha Sheppard, a 2022 graduate, still holds the ACC record for 3-point field goals made and Georgia Amoore won 2023 ACC Tournament MVP honors.

In addition, three Hokies have earned AP All-America recognition in Brooks’ tenure: Sheppard, Kitley and Amoore.

In 2023, two Hokies were selected in the same WNBA Draft for the first time – Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule.

Off the court, Brooks’ Hokies have been excelling as well. For the first time in program history, Virginia Tech women’s basketball posted a perfect multiyear APR score of 1,000 in 2023.

Brooks enters the 2023-24 season eight wins shy of his 500th career win.