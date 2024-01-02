With only three players returning from the 2022-23 season, head coach Kenny Brooks had to work to find this new team's identity.

Now, 10 games into the season, it appears that the Hokies have found their groove achieving their largest margin win in ACC play of 50 points.

“This is what we talked about early on in the year, we have to grow, it’s a process and we have to understand it. They’re starting to form an identity and we’re seeing kids getting comfortable in different situations,” Brooks said.

Matilda Ekh, junior transfer from Michigan State, had a total of 16 points, leading for the incoming players.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time when you’re implementing players who don’t play like them [Taylor Soule and Kayana Traylor], you have to try to form something new. We’re a very smart team, we can make you go where we want you to go and then contest your shot,” Brooks said.

Center and two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley scored a total of five field goals.

“We have one of the best centers in the country and even on a night where she didn’t shoot the ball well, we can do something different and we can continue to score. I think we’re a complete basketball team and we’re starting to understand that, and I think we can beat you in a lot of different ways,” Brooks said.

Virginia Tech’s next opponent is the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The two teams will face off at LJVM Coliseum on January 4, at 6:00 PM.