Originally a Class of 2021 prospect out of Virginia Beach, he committed to Navy but flipped to Army right before Signing Day, did a postgrad year at USMA's prep school, and was a true freshman at West Point last Fall. He redshirted without seeing the field, and played as a redshirt freshman at Iowa Western CC this year. He has three years to play three in Blacksburg.

He had 38 tackles, nine for loss with 4.5 sacks in junior college this Fall, playing in all 13 games of the Reivers' championship season. He also broke up two passes and recovered a fumble.

Now 6-3, 275 (after standing 6-2, 235 as a high school prospect), Copeland has the skillset to play on the interior of the line while still providing pass rush, or he can anchor the edge to help shut down the run.