The Hokies have gone three-for-three on transfer defensive tackles. Oklahoma transfer Kelvin Gilliam is the latest to pledge to the Orange and Maroon.

Gilliam picked Oklahoma over Virginia Tech in the Class of 2021 (the Hokies' nadir when it came to in-state recruiting incompetence under the Justin Fuente staff), with Penn State and South Carolina among the finalists. The Richmond native attended Highland Springs High School, which has played a key role in the Hokies' return to recruiting power in the Commonwealth - including with incoming transfers like HSHS alum and former Old Dominion receiver Ali Jennings.

The 6-3, 299-pound Gilliam played four games while redshirting in 2021, then was a rotation player a year ago. He made three tackles in six appearances this year to bring his total to 10 stops as a Sooner.

He will have two years to play two in Blacksburg.