Virginia Tech's 2024 class is humming, and now the 2025 class is off and running. Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints quarterback Kelden Ryan has broken the seal.

The 6-2, 193-pound Ryan is a three-star ranked the No. 61 rising junior in Texas and the No. 24 dual-threat quarterback nationally. As a sophomore last year at Keller High, he completed 91/174 passes (52.3%) for 1180 yards (6.8 per attempt) with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran 88 times for 321 yards (3.6 per rush) and four more TDs.

He becomes the first member of the Hokies' class - and as is often the case with both quarterbacks and early commitments, he should be crucial in helping to build the rest of the group. He vaults the Hokies to No. 24 in the (extremely) early Class Rankings.

