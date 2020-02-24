Keene weighs in at the NFL Combine
Virginia Tech has just one player at the 2020 NFL Combine, and now we know Dalton Keene's weigh-in day numbers.
The tight end measured as follows:
Height: 6-4
Weight: 253 pounds
Arm length: 32.25 inches
Hand span: 9.75 inches
The tight ends take to the field for testing Thursday, and Keene stands a strong chance to impress as a pass-catcher, and play himself into an NFL Draft selection.