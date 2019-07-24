Junior tight end Dalton Keene is on the watchlist for the Mackey Award, granted annually to the nation's top player at the position.

From University release:

BLACKSBURG –Virginia Tech junior TE Dalton Keene has been named to the watch list for the Mackey Award, the award’s committee announced Friday. The award is presented annually to college football’s top tight end.

Keene (6-4, 240) earned honorable mention All-ACC accolades in 2018 after registering 19 catches for 302 yards (15.9 avg.) with three touchdowns. He posted 82 receiving yards, including a 67-yard touchdown in a victory at Duke (9/29/18) and also caught a one-yard, game-winning touchdown at North Carolina (10/13/18). A second-team preseason All-ACC pick of both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele in 2019, Keene owns 38 receptions for 508 yards with three TDs in 26 career games (25 starts) for Virginia Tech. He has started 23 consecutive games at tight end for the Hokies.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.

