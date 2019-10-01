Virginia Tech's 2020 recruiting class will be a small one, but there are still key pieces out there. The Hokies will learn their fate with one this weekend.

Norfolk (Va.) Maury wide receiver KeAndre Lambert is a four-star ranked the No. 5 player in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the No. 57 wideout nationally. The 6-1, 175-pounder will announce his decision at a pep rally at Maury High School this week.