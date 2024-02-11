The 2023 ASUN player of the year scored her first goal just over two minutes into the first quarter, giving the Hokies an early 1-0 lead.

Coastal Carolina transfer Kayla Downey scored three goals and notched two assists in her debut for Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon in a 10-5 win over VCU, helping the Hokies start 1-0 in their highly anticipated 2024 season.

“It’s a good feeling,” Downey said. “I just think I had to get the jitters out. … I got Liv by my side; we went to high school together, so we’ve got that connection. But yeah, it felt good.”

“Love her, she’s the best,” Vergano said about Downey. “I’m really excited to have her as a Hokie, and I think she’s gonna do really great to help us with the rest of the season.”

The Hokies ended up getting out to a commanding 5-1 advantage by the end of the first, with two goals from Downey and three from Vergano, who finished the day with three goals and three assists. Vergano was Tech’s leading scorer in 2023.

“I think the team collectively worked really well together to set me up,” Vergano said. “The rest is just my teammates getting open, and really working together to get us an opportunity.”

All signs pointed towards a runaway victory to start Tech’s first outing of the season. However, the Rams had other plans, as VCU’s defense held the Hokies to a scoreless second quarter, while adding two goals of their own. The Hokies led 5-3 at the break.

“It was tragic,” Tech head coach Kristen Skiera said. “Honestly, it was a little disappointing for me, just because we returned almost our entire offense and they've been in these experiences before, so to not be able to kind of, mentally, climb out of the rut that we were in is certainly disappointing, and not indicative.

“I believe in our abilities; mental and physical abilities. So we’ve got to do a better job, learning quickly and adapting in-game, and working together when things aren't going well individually. So yeah, a big lesson learned on the offensive end today.”

Coming out of the break, Tech’s offensive dry spell continued, as the Rams inched even closer. Ashley Karn, who notched four of VCU’s five goals, scored to make it an unnerving 5-4 Hokie lead.

Tech did not put a shot in the back of the net for 30 minutes and 44 seconds until Caroline Little scored with 2:28 to go in the third. It felt like the biggest moment of the game, as the relief felt from the Hokies and the home crowd when they finally got a goal to go was apparent.

“Caroline was our spark today,” Skiera said. “She's like a two-way workhorse midfielder. She's one of the most coachable players. She took two shots today; made both of them count. And she was just a huge spark all over the field for us.”

After one more from Downey, the other score from Little, and two big goals from Claire Schotta in the fourth period, Tech ended up running away with a 10-5 victory over the Rams.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jocelyn Torres was another bright spot for the Hokies on Saturday, as she picked up right where she left off after an elite freshman season. Torres had 10 saves, and was massive in keeping Tech out front during its 30-plus minute drought.

“She kept us in the game for sure,” Vergano said. “She really helped us and we carried her momentum of the saves down to offense in the fourth quarter to really get us going. We could have done a better job in the second and third quarters, using her momentum, but I think we really broke through and allowed that momentum that she inspired us to carry on.”

“Yeah, she bailed us out,” said Downey. “We needed her; she performed.”

Tech hikes up to Harrisonburg on Wednesday to take on James Madison at 5pm, where the Hokies look to notch their first 2-0 start since 2017.